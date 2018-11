Abby DeCoutere of host East Elgin Secondary School looked for a teammate to pass to during the Thames Valley Regional Southeast AA championship game against Woodstock College Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 6. EESS won 39-29 to advance to WOSSAA in Stratford on Tuesday, Nov. 13. Skye Martineau led EESS scoring with 23 points, followed by Maddy Stokley with 11. (This caption has been revised to correct the name of the player with 11 points.)