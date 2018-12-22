Christmas Care providing joy over the holidays

Tegan Ceccanese, left, and her Bantam BB BAD (Belmont-Aylmer-Dorchester) Girls Hockey teammate Faith Farquhar manned the carrot station where another volunteer, Mary Jansen, proceeded through the assembly line during the packing for the annual East Elgin Christmas Care food hamper program at Aylmer Immanuel Christian School on Saturday morning, Dec. 22. Christmas Care coordinator Caroline Buis said 226 families registered for the program this year, up 10 percent from the 206 that registered in 2017. Read more about this year’s Christmas Care program in the Thursday, Dec. 27 print edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Craig Bradford)