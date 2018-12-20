Hospice “guarantee” for Elgin

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek offered a guarantee Thursday, Dec. 20, that Elgin would have a new six-bed residential hospital before the end of his current term.

He held a news conference to announce he’d received a letter from Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott inviting Elgin to submit an application for provincial funding for a hospice, which would amount to a million dollars toward capital costs and 60 percent of annual operating expenses.

