Victim airlifted after Summers Corners crash

A man was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton following a car crash in Summers Corners on Thursday night, Dec. 20, about 6 p.m.

Malahide Fire Chief Brent Smith said the man was in critical condition after being ejected from his vehicle. He had not seemingly been wearing a seatbelt.

OPP described the injuries as “life-threatening,” and stated three vehicles were involved.

Imperial Road and Springfield Road around Summers Corners were closed to traffic.

More information as it becomes available, and in the Jan. 27 print edition of The Aylmer Express.

(AE/photo contributed by Erwin Loewen)