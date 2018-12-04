Man dead after driving into creek

Gary Scrivens, 66, of Port Bruce is dead after the white vehicle he was in drove into Catfish Creek from a private lane in the lakeside village between Amasa and Hale streets off Colin Street at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Malahide volunteer firefighters in an inflatable boat had freed the body and brought it to shore. Police stated no foul play was suspected. Read more in the Wednesday, Dec. 5 print edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Craig Bradford)