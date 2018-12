Mike Maginn of Talbot Trail ATV Club was just one of several specially-decorated entries from club members participating in the annual Dickens Days Parade to welcome Santa Claus to Port Stanley on Friday night, Nov. 30. While many of the roads outside the village were foggy, inside the community the weather was clear for the procession. Club members also rode in parades in Aylmer, Fingal and Belmont this year. (AE/Rob Perry)