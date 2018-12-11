McPhail upsets Mennill for Elgin Warden

Veteran West Elgin Mayor Duncan McPhail upset county council incumbent and Malahide Mayor David Mennill to be elected Elgin Warden for the next year at a special meeting on Tuesday night, Dec. 11.

Mayor McPhail has been off county council for some time, until defeating incumbent West Elgin Mayor Bernie McPhail in the October municipal elections.

Mayor Mennill, meanwhile, was acclaimed to continue to serve as Malahide’s county council representative, so he seemed the favourite going into the Warden’s election.

More details in the Dec. 19 Aylmer Express.