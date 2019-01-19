A Suburban Standoff at Periscope Playhouse

Nancy (played by Colleen Marlin), left, is trying to pull something heavy down the stairs while Ty (Jason Parkins) casually holds a gun while telling her he won’t steal her family’s war medals in a scene from Port Burwell Periscope Playhouse’s latest show Suburban Standoff. This photo was taken during a rehearsal on Friday, Jan. 18. The comedy is about the down on his luck Ty and his ex-stripper girlfriend Candy (played by Tabatha Matthews) who attempt a home invasion in the hopes of some quick cash. However, they picked the wrong home as the owners Nancy and Hank (played by Fred DuPon) seem to know more about guns and violence than they do. Written by Michael Grant of Elmira and directed by Pete Matthews, Periscope Playhouse’s run of Suburban Standoff debuts on Friday, Feb. 8 with curtain at 8 p.m. The show continues on Saturday, Feb. 8 (8 p.m.), Sunday, Feb. 10 (2 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 16, (8 p.m.), Sunday, Feb. 17 (2 p.m.), Friday, Feb. 22 (8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 23 (8 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 24 (2 p.m.). Tickets cost $20 each and are available in advance at periscopeplayhouse.com or by calling (519) 874-1175. (AE/Craig Bradford)