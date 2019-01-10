Aiming to win

East Elgin Secondary School girls curling skip Caitlyn Evely, left, provided a target in discussion with vice Anna Harms during a match against Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute at the Aylmer Curling Club on Wednesday, Jan. 9. The EESS girls won 8-5. The East Elgin boys curling rink had an easy time against Ingersoll and sailed to a 11-0 win. The East Elgin girls record improved to four wins and a loss while the boys are undefeated with six wins. Both Aylmer teams will play in Tillsonburg versus Glendale High School on Wednesday, Jan. 16 with warm-up beginning at 2:30 p.m. (AE/Craig Bradford)