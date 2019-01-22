Dementia presentation at the Complex

Alzheimer Society of Elgin-St. Thomas Public Education Coordinator Maggie Scanlon, back left, was the guest speaker at East Elgin Community Complex’s monthly Seniors’ Day Out activity on Tuesday morning, Jan. 22. Ms. Scanlon’s presentation educated those present about dementia, keeping people living with dementia safe and what programs and services are available in Elgin County. January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. There are 564,000 Canadians living with Alzheimer Disease or other dementias with 16,000 of those under age 65. There are 25,000 new cases of dementia diagnosed each year. In Elgin County, there are 1,448 people living with dementia as of 2016 and that number is expected to rise to 1,628 by 2020. (AE/Craig Bradford)