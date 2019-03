Liam Prouse, middle left, and Aylmer Minor Hockey teammate Braden Sleegers vied with two South Huron players for possession of the puck during an Atom game at AMHA’s annual AE (alternate entry) three-day tournament at East Elgin Community Complex, Saturday. March 2. South Huron took the win in the hard-fought game, 6-4. (AE/Rob Perry)

