High school soccer begins

EESS boys and girls soccer teams play season-opening games at City Wide Sports Park in London on Monday, April 15.

East Elgin Secondary School defender Linda Nagelhout tried to get the ball out of her team’s end during a the game against Parkside Collegiate Institute. PCI came out on top 4-0 in the chilly encounter. (AE/Rob Perry)

Dylan Wubs of East Elgin Secondary School rushed the ball toward the Parkside Collegiate Institute goal during the season-opening game for the two schools. The teams, in frigid, windy weather, battled to a 0-0 tie. (AE/Rob Perry)