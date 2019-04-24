ICS pupils raising money for water wells in Zambia

A class of 23 Grade 7 and 8 pupils from Immanuel Christian School will walk a mile in someone else’s shoes on Tuesday, April 30, to raise money to help dig safe water wells in Zambia.

Teacher Paul Bierman said the pupils will actually be trekking from the school to the north end of Aylmer and back again, a distance of six kilometers carrying water to simulate the journeys their counterparts in Zambia make each day just to collect drinking water.

Read more about the class’ efforts and the Zambian well campaign in the April 24 edition of The Aylmer Express.