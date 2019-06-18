Fatal collision with child cycling on Carter Road

An 11-year-old cyclist died on Monday evening, June 17, after being struck around 9:10 p.m. by a vehicle on Carter Road between Highway 3 and Glencolin Line in Malahide.

The vehicle was reported by the Ontario Provincial Police to have been travelling southbound on Carter Road north of Highway 3.

Malahide Fire Services and St. Thomas-Elgin Paramedics were at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, June 18, Carter Road was closed between Highway 3 and Glencolin Line for an OPP technical collision investigation.

