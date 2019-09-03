Driver nabbed with beer, pot

A Malahide man, 46, faces both marijuana and alcohol-related charges after being stopped driving a 2009 Jeep near John and Talbot streets in Aylmer on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 8:58 p.m.

Aylmer Poice Chief Zvonko Horvat reported an officer detected the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle, and the man then failed a roadside sobriety test.

An open can of beer and two plastic sandwich bags containing what was believed to be marijuana were allegedly found inside the Jeep.

A breath test at the police station indicated the driver’s blood-alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit.

