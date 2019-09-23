East Elgin Concrete wins Port Bruce harbour contract

Malahide councillors on Monday, Sept. 23, awarded a contract for improvements to the entrance to Port Bruce Harbour to East Elgin Concrete Forming of Tillsonburg, which had the lowest of three bids at $1,926,600.

Development and Community Services Director Gene DiMeo told councillors work was expected to start in about a week.

An east breakwall will be repaired and an additional one placed four or five metres east of it, made of stones capped by concrete, and extensive structural work will be done on the west pier, which with be capped with a new concrete pad.

More in the Sept. 25 edition of The Aylmer Express.