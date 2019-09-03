Feds giving $2.5-million to Port Bruce bridge

Elgin County announced late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 3, that the federal government would contribute $2.5-million in infrastructure funding toward a permanent replacement for the collapsed Imperial Road Bridge in Port Bruce.

The Ontario government had previously agreed to give $1,666,500.

With those contributions, the estimated cost to Elgin County taxpayers for the $5.2-million bridge will be just over $1-million.

More details in the Sept. 4 edition of The Aylmer Express.