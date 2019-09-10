Go-ahead for Port Bruce harbour work

Malahide Administrator Michelle Casavecchia Somers told township councillors Thursday, Sept. 5, that the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans had finally issued a permit allowing the municipality to embark on extensive rehabilitation to the harbour in Port Bruce.

The work must be completed by winter, so Malahide councillors will hold a special session on Monday, Sept. 20, to select a contractor.

The east breakwall will be completely rebuilt, and on the west side the pier will be refurbished, and a new concrete pad put on top.

The estimated cost is $2-million. Half of that is being covered by a grant from the federal Disaster Mitigation Fund.

More in the Sept. 11 edition of The Aylmer Express.