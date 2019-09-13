Lift bridge project 14 months instead of six

Central Elgin Mayor Sally Martyn said she was shocked when she learned via a news report that planned rehabilitation of the King George VI Lift Bridge in Port Stanley by Elgin County would take 14 months, including all of next summer, rather than six months beginning later this year.

She wasn’t happy the news had somehow leaked before she or other Central Elgin members of a stakeholders committee for the $5.25-million project were informed of the new timetable.

“It’s going to be tough for Port (Stanley), but the bridge has to be repaired.”

The county was promising to try to keep one half the lift bridge operating to allow water traffic to continue to move between the village’s inner harbour and Lake Erie, including commercial fishing boats.

Large parts of the mechanical and electrical systems that operate the bridge are outdated, and will be replaced.

