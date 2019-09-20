Mennill seeks new tack on amalgamation

Malahide Mayor David Mennill is looking for a detour route to still reach his goal of having the township and Aylmer councillors sit down as a group to see if a potential merger between the two communities is worth looking into.

Aylmer councillors continue to balk, saying again and again they want more information first, and now some Malahide councillors are singing from the same songbook.

Mayor Mennill argues an investigation can’t be started until the two councils meet and determine if they’re even willing to consider the idea of amalgamation.

