Trinity Welch of host Aylmer Optimist Arrows swim team raced in girls 10-11 breaststroke during a meet at Ontario Police College on Sunday, Oct. 20. Teams from Windsor, Sarnia, Leamington and Blenheim joined Aylmer for the season-opening event, which was won by the home team. More pictures in the Oct. 23 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)