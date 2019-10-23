Aylmer Police costing heading to Malahide

Aylmer councillors on Monday, Oct. 21, unanimously approved in principle a cost estimate prepared by town Police Chief Zvonko Horvat to extend patrols out into Malahide Township, replacing Elgin Ontario Provincial Police.

The costing will now be sent to the township council for its consideration. Malahide requested a pricing from Aylmer several years ago.

The estimate suggests Malahide would pay on average $1.1-million annually over 10 years to receive town policing.

