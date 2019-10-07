Deal scotches school closings

The Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Ontario government reached a last-minute tentative contract deal on Sunday night, Oct. 6, preventing wide-scale public and Catholic school closings across the province that had been expected on Monday, Oct. 7.

Both Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board had warned that all schools will be closed to students on Monday, Oct. 7, unless weekend talks with the Canadian Union of Public Employees results in a breakthrough.

CUPE has announced school custodians and support staff would go on strike as of Monday in their continuing labour dispute with the provincial government.

CUPE represents 3,400 workers in the public school system and 800 in the Catholic system.