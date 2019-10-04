Potential school closings Monday, Oct. 7

Both Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board have warned that all schools will be closed to students on Monday, Oct. 7, unless weekend talks with the Canadian Union of Public Employees results in a breakthrough.

CUPE has announced school custodians and support staff will go on strike as of Monday in their continuing labour dispute with the provincial government.

CUPE represents 3,400 workers in the public school system and 800 in the Catholic system.