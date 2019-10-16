Five exotic animals die in fire

Five animals, an alpaca, two pot-bellied pigs and two New Guinea singing dogs were lost in a fire at Educational Animal Displays on Woolleyville Line in Malahide on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Owner Velma Sheppard said a neighbour rescued a camel from the burning barn, which was destroyed in the blaze. Two other buildings, in the early stages of catching fire, were saved by Malahide firefighters.

Her remaining 195 animals were safe, she said. Barn owners had offered to donate space to shelter them this winter.

More details in the Oct. 16 edition of The Aylmer Express. (Photo contributed by Malahide Fire Service.)