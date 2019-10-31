Gale and flood warnings for shoreline

Catfish Creek Conservation Authority has issued a gale warning and Long Point Region Conservation Authority a flood warning for Lake Erie shorelines within their jurisdictions.

CCCA early on Thursday, Oct. 31, warned that winds were expected to increase throughout the day to 74 kilometres per hour early this evening before dropping slightly to 65 kilometres per hour later in the night.

Winds were expected to further diminish to 45 kilometres per hour on Friday.

Waves were being forecast at two to three metres high Thursday night, and were expected to subside overnight.

The Waneeta Beach area in Port Bruce and Port Bruce Provincial Park could experience some flooding as a result, CCCA advised.

LPRCA issued a flood warning for low-lying areas around its Lake Erie shoreline early Thursday afternoon, which was expected to remain in effect until 12 noon on Friday, Nov. 1.