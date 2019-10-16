Seeking to rescind closings of Springfield, New Sarum schools

Elgin-St. Thomas trustees Meagan Ruddock and Bruce Smith are mounting an effort to rescind previous decisions by Thames Valley District School Board to close elementary schools in Springfield and New Sarum, if and when a large new elementary school is built in Belmont.

Those decisions were made in 2017, but whether or not the province will fund a large school in Belmont is up in the air.

The trustees said they still want a new school for Belmont, but a smaller one that wouldn’t precipitate the closings of Springfield and New Sarum.

The school board will discuss the subject at a meeting at its London administration Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 22, starting at 7 p.m.

