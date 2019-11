Kayla Voros of host East Elgin Secondary School passed the ball to a teammate during the Thames Valley Regional Southeast “AA” semifinal against Tillsonburg Glendale on Tuesday, Nov. 5. EESS took the win 42-32, and will meet Woodstock Huron Park in the Southeast final on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. The site is to be determined. Look for an update on that as the information becomes available. (AE/Rob Perry)