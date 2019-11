The Hydro One operations centre for Aylmer and Beachville reported that a fallen tree was the cause of a power blackout in the north end of Malahide and Central Elgin, and areas north of there, on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

The outage started at 6:52 p.m., leaving almost 3,000 customers without electricity.

Hydro One reported power had been returned to all customers by just before midnight.