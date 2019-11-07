Senior Eagles win Southeast, advance to WOSSA AA tourney

Jocelyn Henderson of host East Elgin Secondary School passed the ball to a teammate during the Thames Valley Regional Southeast “AA” final against Woodstock’s Huron Park Secondary School on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 7. EESS took the win 57-37, and advances to the WOSSAA AA tournament to be held at London South Secondary School on Wednesday, Nov. 13. East Elgin’s Junior basketball team also won the Southeast AA title on Nov. 7, defeating Woodstock Collegiate Institute 44-32. That team will also go to WOSSAA AA at London South on Nov. 13. (AE/Rob Perry)