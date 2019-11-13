TVDSB creates website on school closings debate

Thames Valley District School Board has set up a special website where those interested in the debate over the potential closings of Springfield and New Sarum public schools, can ask questions and apply to appear before the board during a public hearing.

That website is at www.tvdsb.ca/epar01.

The board decided in 2017 to close four schools, including New Sarum and Springfield, to pave the way to provincial funding to build and open new schools in Belmont and southeast St. Thomas.

Now, new Elgin-St. Thomas trustees Meagan Ruddock and Bruce Smith have fulfilled an election promise from last year, introducing a motion to rescind the planned closings of those two schools.

Their motions would still allow the board to pursue funding for the two new schools in Belmont and St. Thomas.

Trustees met on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to review the capital funding submissions made by the board to the Ontario Ministry of Education earlier this autumn, which continued to include the closing of Springfield and New Sarum after the two new schools were built.

They’ll meet again on Tuesday night, Nov. 19, to hear from the public. Applications to make presentations to trustees that night can be filed via the web link.

Finally, they’ll meet on Tuesday night, Nov. 26, when they’re expected to take a final vote on the motion to rescind the two closings.