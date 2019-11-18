TVDSB sets schedule for public hearing on school closures

Thames Valley District School Board has published its agenda for a special board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, to hear from the public on a motion to rescind the planned closings of public elementary schools in Springfield and New Sarum.

Representatives of affected school councils involved, including New Sarum, Springfield, South Dorchester and Westminster Central, will each get 10 minutes to speak.

Elected officials will only get five minutes each, as will “individuals.”

Interestingly, while Mayor Sally Martyn is named as representing Central Elgin and Mayor David Mennill as speaking on behalf of Malahide, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek is listed only as an “individual.”

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the TVDSB administration in London, with the last of 17 delegations scheduled to speak at 7:45 p.m.