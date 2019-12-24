Susana Peters, 62, dies in crash

Susana Peters, 62, of Bayham died in a two-vehicle crash on John Wise Line between Imperial Road and Rogers Road on Monday, Dec. 23, at 5:20 p.m. Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Adam Crewdson said Ms. Peters was a passenger in a westbound vehicle. An eastbound vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane, resulting in a crash. The driver of Ms. Peters’ vehicle was later discharged from hospital, while the driver of the eastbound vehicle was listed in fair condition in hospital on Tuesday morning, Dec. 24. Malahide firefighters rushed to the scene to free all three victims from the two vehicles. The first was extricated by 5:35 p.m., the second a few minutes later and the last one by 6:03 p.m. The police investigation into the crash continues. (AE/contributed by Malahide Fire Service)