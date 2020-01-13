Vienna flood warning

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning effective today, Monday, Jan. 13, for Big Otter Creek in Vienna.

Watercourse levels across LPRCA remain high and are running swiftly, the authority reported. In many cases watercourses are still exceeding their banks and flooding low-lying areas. Most watercourses appear to have peaked and are declining; however the lower parts of Big Otter Creek and Big Creek are still rising.

In Tillsonburg, water levels on Big Otter Creek have declined since peaking last evening. Further downstream, water levels continue to rise in the community of Vienna and are approaching Stage 1 flood levels. It is expected that water levels in Vienna will peak sometime between this afternoon and early morning tomorrow. Levels are expected to remain lower than the levels seen in February 2018.