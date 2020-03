Young members of London FC (Football Club) sprinted into the chilly waters of Lake Erie during the annual Polar Bear Dip to benefit Childcan, a London-based charity serving children with cancer and their families. The event involved 38 teams and 266 participants, and raised nearly $100,00, double the goal. The team which raised the most money by far was Freezin For a Reason–Maddie’s Little Helpers, an Aylmer-based squad. (AE/Rob Perry)