Bridge replacement awarded

Elgin County councillors on Tuesday, Feb. 11, awarded a $5.1-million contract to Hayman Construction Inc. to build the permanent replacement for the collapsed Imperial Road Bridge in Port Bruce.

That bridge fell into the creek two years ago. Currently, access across Catfish Creek is via a one-lane temporary bridge.

Construction on the new bridge could start as early as Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Engineering Services Director Brian Lima reported that eight contractors had bid for the replacement contract, with Hayman coming in the lowest at $5,089,822.

Other bids were: Sierra Bridge Inc., $5,321,594; McLean Taylor Construction Ltd., $5,373,755; Facca Inc., $5,885,440; Premier Concrete Inc., $6,128,335; National Structures 2011 Inc., $6,213,931; 2229742 Ontario Ltd. operating as Bronte Construction, $6,215,000; and Eiffage Innovative Canada Inc., $6,347,044.

Mr. Lima said the contract included the removal of the remaining portions of the collapsed bridge, and the installation of a new three-span steel girder bridge at the same site, as well as reconstruction of the road approaches on either side.

He added he was pleased with the results of the tender, and expected “substantial completion” of the new bridge by December.

