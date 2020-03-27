COVID-19: Five cases in region, three in hospital

As of Friday, March 27, there had been 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, with four of those being from Elgin. Southwestern Public Health oversees testing and confirmation of cases it’s region: Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford.

The most recent two cases, both Elgin males in their 70s, are listed as being hospitalized. The first three cases were all individuals in their 30s, with two in self isolation and one in hospital.

The health unit has so far administered 255 tests, with 102 tests pending (an estimated 29 probable), 148 being negative for the virus, and 5 confirmed cases.

(with information from Southwestern Public Health’s Confirmed Cases Dashboard: https://www.swpublichealth.ca/content/community-update-novel-coronavirus-covid-19).