Aylmer Police consulting Crown Attorney on church charges

Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat, in an announcement on Tuesday, April 28, stated that evidence of the Sunday, April 26, drive-in service at Aylmer Church of God had been provided to the Crown Attorney.

Together, he said, they would decide on how to proceed, but he also noted that the evidence was for a “Part 3” charge by summons, which could lead to a potential fine of $100,000 against the service organizers if convicted.

Church Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, in his own statement issued later that day, denounced the police chief’s action, and stated, “We remain relentless in our resolve.”