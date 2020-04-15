Charged in traffic death

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police have charged an Aylmer man, 67, with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death in relation to a fatal car crash on John Wise Line on December 23, 2019.

The crash killed Susana Peters, 62, of Bayham.

Elgin OPP Constable Adam Crewdson said the Aylmer man’s eastbound vehicle had crossed into the other lane and been in collision with a westbound vehicle, in which Ms. Peters was a passenger.

Both the charged man and the driver of the westbound vehicle were also hospitalized as a result of the crash.

The crash occurred on John Wise Line between Imperial Road and Rogers Road.