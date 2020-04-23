Conflict looms over church service

Aylmer Police are warning a town church (Aylmer Church of God, though police won’t identify the institution by name) that members could face charges if they gather for a service this Sunday, April 26, as they did last Sunday, April 19, even if they’re only sitting in their vehicles with windows rolled up in the parking lot.

Church Pastor Henry Hildebrandt is arguing that if Canadians are still free to buy doughnuts and liquor, that churches should be able to gather for services as long as reasonable precautions were taken.

Religious freedom was guaranteed in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, he noted.

But Police Chief Zvonko Horvat said despite letting a similar service proceed last Sunday without issuing tickets or laying more serious charges, that after extensive consultations with federal and provincial prosecutors, that wouldn’t be the case this Sunday.

Police had received 15 complaints from local residents concerned about the cars in the Church of Good parking lot on Sunday, April 19, he stated.

The emergency orders issued by the Ontario government were clear, in that they forbade gatherings of more than five persons, and church services were specifically named.

Grocery, liquor and doughnut stores were all deemed to be essential services, but not churches, he added.

More coverage of what happens on Sunday, April 26, will be in The Aylmer Express on Wednesday, April 29.