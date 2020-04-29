Conservation authorities issue flood watch for Lake Erie shoreline

Catfish Creek, Kettle Creek and Long Point Regional conservation authorities have all issued alerts about high Lake Erie water levels, which could potentially cause flooding or erosion when combined with strong winds.

Winds are expected to range between 28-37 kilometres per hour in the area throughout the day and tomorrow (Thursday).

A possible wave uprush of 176 to 177 metres along the Waneeta Beach area, Port Bruce Provincial Park beach and the harbour areas could cause shoreline erosion.

Other areas of concern include low lying beach communities and shoreline areas along Lake Erie, including downstream reaches of Kettle Creek within Port Stanley.

The current April Lake Erie water level is about 90 centimetres (cm) above average, and 33 cm higher than last year.

Residents are being urged to stay away from the shoreline, and to take special precautions to ensure the safety of children and pets.