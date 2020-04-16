COVID-19: 18 ongoing cases in Elgin

Southwestern Public Health, on Thursday morning, April 16, was reporting 18 ongoing cases of COVID-19 in St. Thomas and Elgin.

St. Thomas had seven cases, Dutton Dunwich four, Central Elgin three, and Aylmer, Malahide, Southwold and West Elgin, one each.

So far this year, 41 cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by medical testing in Southwestern’s jurisdiction, which includes Elgin, St. Thomas and Woodstock.

Nine residents of the Southwestern area are listed as having recovered from the disease, and three have died because of it, with 29 cases described as ongoing.