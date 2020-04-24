COVID-19 update for Friday, April 24

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 13 ongoing cases of COVID-19 confirmed by medical testing in Elgin and St. Thomas and 17 in Oxford County on Friday morning, April 24.

The local cases included six in St. Thomas, three in Dutton Dunwich, and one each in Aylmer, Malahaide, Bayham and West Elgin.

So far during the pandemic, Southwestern Oxford Health has recorded 54 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in its area, including Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford.

Twenty residents have recovered from the disease. Four have died as a result of it.