COVID-19 update for Monday, April 20

Southwestern Public Health is currently reporting, as of Monday morning, April 20, 18 ongoing cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Elgin and St. Thomas, and 10 more in Oxford.

St. Thomas has seven cases, Dutton Dunwich four, Central Elgin and West Elgin two each and Aylmer, Bayham and Malahide, one each.

So far in the Southwestern jurisdiction, 44 cases have been confirmed by medical testing. Thirteen patients have recovered form the disease and three residents have died from it.