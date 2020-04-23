Driver identified in fatal crash and fire

Daniel Sjoerdsma, 20, of Norwich has been identified as the driver who died in a fiery single-car crash on Imperial Road north of Calton late on Friday, April 17.

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police released the man’s identity on Thursday, April 23, following a post-mortem examination.

Const. Adam Crewdson previously reported that Mr. Sjoerdsma had been alone in the vehicle he was driving northbound on Imperial Road. It left the road and struck a tree, then caught fire.

Malahide Fire Service responded to the crash at 11:35 p.m., and found it fully involved in flames. They extinguished the fire and found a body inside the vehicle.

The crash, Const. Crewdson said, remained under investigation.