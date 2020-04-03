Rural Internet access a challenge to distance learning

by Rob Perry of The Aylmer Express

Both the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board have begun rolling out “distance learning” programs for pupils and students who’ve been out of school since the start of March break and aren’t expected to return until at least May 4.

One concern shared by Elgin-St. Thomas trustees for both boards is the lack of high-speed Internet access in rural parts of the county, and the fact some children didn’t have access to a computer or similar device at home.

London District Catholic School Board Trustee Bill Hall was concerned for children who had limited or no Internet access or might not even have computers at home.

Principals were getting in touch with families to find out if they did and, if not, would also ensure they got an electronic device for distance learning.

However, the board could do nothing about children with no Internet access at home. Students in urban areas should be fine, he said, but the countryside would be more challenging. The board was working with Internet service providers to see what could be arranged, he said.

