COVID-19: Three more cases in Elgin-St. Thomas

Southwestern Public Health’s COVID-19 website chart took a jump by four active cases in Elgin and St. Thomas on Wednesday afternoon, April 8.

The number of active cases included to 11 from seven. Three of the new cases were residents of St. Thomas, for a new total of four, while the number in Dutton Dunwich increased to four from three. Central Elgin remains at two cases and Aylmer at one.

The number of residents in Southwestern Public Health’s jurisdiction in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford who have recovered from the disease increased to seven from five.

The number who had died as a result of COVID-19 remained the same at two.