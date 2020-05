One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident at a home on Talbot Line east of Rogers Road in Malahide on Thursday, May 28, at 6:23 p.m.

Constable Troy Carlson of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police said a Malahide man, 23, has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The injuries to the victim were not considered to be life-threatening, Const. Carlson noted.

The Aylmer Express is seeking more details on the incident.