Aylmer and East Elgin Agricultural Society President Randy Laur announced Monday, May 25, that the annual Aylmer Fair would not be held this year.

He said that complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic had made holding a fair untenable.

However, he added, board members were already starting to plan for the 175th edition of the Aylmer Fair for next year.

More details in the May 27 Aylmer Express.