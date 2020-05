Southwestern Public Health on Friday morning, May 15, was reporting only two ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Elgin and St. Thomas.

One is in Malahide Township and the other in St. Thomas.

Oxford County, the other part of Southwestern’s region, was also reporting just two cases, both in Woodstock.

So far during the pandemic, a total of 63 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by medical testing in the Southwestern region.